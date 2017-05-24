Florida Official Tapped To Lead Kentucky Lottery

A lottery official in Florida has been appointed as the new president and CEO of the Kentucky Lottery Corporation.

A statement from the organization says Governor Matt Bevin appointed Tom Delacenserie, and he was confirmed by the lottery's board of directors Tuesday during a special meeting. His first day will be June 5.

The statement says Delacenserie has served as secretary and CEO of the Florida Lottery since 2015, but has been with the agency since 2000.

He succeeds Arch Gleason, who died last year after serving as president and CEO for 23 years.