Firefighter Toy Drive Kicks Off In Lexington

Mayor Jim Gray was first in line to donate a toy this morning at the Fraternal Order of Firefighter’s temporary North Pole on Jaggy Fox Way. “This drive illustrates so much of what our firefighter community is all about; giving, giving to our city, giving to our citizens.”

Gray handed over a shiny new fire truck to Firefighter Todd Houston who is also the FOF President. He told us the organization was still scrambling to find a building to set up this year’s drive but Hand’s on Originals stepped up to help make some holiday magic. “It’s a big relief knowing that we can start moving stuff in. We were getting worried because sign ups start in four days and this just got finalized at 9:00 yesterday morning so it was getting a little stressful.”

You can help by dropping off new toys at any Lexington fire station and at participating businesses. This is the 86th year of the FOF Toy Drive. Houston estimates about 1,000 kids will get presents this holiday season through this year’s event.