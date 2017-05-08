Fed Reserve Governor Shares Insights From Recent Eastern Kentucky Tour

This week on the Business Side WUKY's Alan Lytle talks with Lael Brainard, a Federal Reserve Governor who recently met with community development leaders in Eastern Kentucky including Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation, Mountain Association for Community Economic Development, also known as MACED, the Brushy Fork Institute, Berea College, as well as the Greater Clark Foundation in Winchester. Brainard also shares her observations after visiting several innovative sites across the region. She'll take those observations back to Washington to inform the Fed's monetary, supervisory, and regulatory policies.

