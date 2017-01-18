Fayette County School Board Will Lay Out Priorities To Lawmakers

The Fayette County School Board met last night to go over priorities for this year’s legislative session.

The Board covered charter schools, vouchers, education funding and school calendars. Board Members say that since charter schools appear to be on the horizon, they want to make sure that implementation is fair and equitable. They also said they oppose the use of public dollars to support programs that fund non-public schools, such as vouchers or tuition tax credits. They called for increased funding for education, including universal pre-kindergarten and restoring state funding for education lost in recent years.

Board members did applaud efforts of the general assembly to address tax reform and the unfunded liabilities of the public pension system.

Other priorities for the board include maintaining local school district control over establishing the instructional calendar, working with other agencies to reform the tribunal process, providing districts with more tools to intervene in low achieving schools, and giving superintendents more authority in selecting principals.

The Fayette County Board of Education will formally adopt legislative priorities at their January 23rd meeting.