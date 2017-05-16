Family Turns Tragedy Into Legacy Of Helping Others

It’s been 10 years since Jesse Higginbotham, a student at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School died in a car crash while on his way to class. Since that time the school has kept his memory alive through scholarships and a memorial garden. Jesse’s parents have also established the non-profit Jesse Higgenbotham Technology Trust – in an effort to continue the work their son was so passionate about. Jesse’s father Jerome Higgenbotham recently stopped by the Lexington StoryCorps booth to share fond memories of his tech-savy son and to talk about Jesse’s legacy, which includes helping disadvantaged families bridge the digital divide.

Listen