Family Turns Tragedy Into Legacy Of Helping Others

By 1 hour ago

It’s been 10 years since Jesse Higginbotham, a student at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School died in a car crash while on his way to class.  Since that time the school has kept his memory alive through scholarships and a memorial garden.  Jesse’s parents have also established the non-profit Jesse Higgenbotham Technology Trust – in an effort to continue the work their son was so passionate about.  Jesse’s father Jerome Higgenbotham recently stopped by the Lexington StoryCorps booth to share fond memories of his tech-savy son and to talk about Jesse’s legacy, which includes helping disadvantaged families bridge the digital divide.

Jerome Higgenbotham and StoryCorps facilitator Felix Lopez
Credit photo provided

 
StoryCorps Lexington

