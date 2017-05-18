Fallen Kentucky Police Officers To Be Honored Next Week

Kentucky Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton is speaking at a ceremony to honor Kentucky's fallen police officers.

Three officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, one dating back to the 1800s, will be honored at the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony. The May 23 event will be at the memorial monument site at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.

Kentucky had no officers killed in the line of duty in 2016. The three officers to be honored died in past years, and were recently added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial.

The officers to be honored are Oldham County Officer Charles David Howley, Bell County Sheriff's Deputy Frank Bowman and Versailles Officer George Freeman. Freeman was shot to death in 1883. Bowman died in 1932 and Howley in 2014.