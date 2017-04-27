Embattled Lexington Council Member Steps Down

A Lexington city council member facing several felony indictments tendered her resignation Thursday.

A new face to the council elected just last November, Sasha Love Higgins is now officially leaving the post. In a statement, the 2nd District representative thanked Mayor Jim Gray and her colleagues, adding that she is “involved in a situation that requires a great deal of my attention.”

A former general manager at an area hotel, Higgins is accused of funneling money from a former employee’s paychecks into a MetaBank account. Her attorney argues the money went to pay contract cleaning staff at the hotel.

Higgins’ departure puts the ball into the mayor’s court. Gray now has 30 days to appoint a replacement who will serve out the remainder of Higgins’ still-young term – which runs through December 2018.

Sasha Love Higgins

Related Content

Council Member Likely To Resign Following Indictments

By Apr 26, 2017
lexington ky.gov

Less than five months after taking office, 2nd District councilwoman Sasha Love Higgins is signaling she will probably resign the post. The political newcomer was indicted Tuesday on felony forgery and theft charges.

Urban County Councilwoman Facing Theft, Forgery Charges

By WUKY Staff Feb 9, 2017
LFUCG

An Urban County Councilwoman has run into some substantial legal troubles. The Public Information officer for the Lexington Police Department says Sasha Love Higgins, who represents the city’s Second District, has been charged with second-degree forgery, theft by deception and identity theft.