Don't Get Fooled By The Warm Weather, The Flu Is Alive And Well

The warm weather may be giving you a false sense of security when it comes to getting the flu, but rest assured, the bug is out there.

If you’ve been putting of getting the flu shot, it’s time to roll up your sleeve says Jill Keys. She’s a Registered Nurse and the Clinic Manager at the Fayette County Health Department.

There are already 39 confirmed cases of the flu in Fayette County as of Monday morning. And if you don’t get vaccinated because you “never get the flu”, Keys says it’s not just about keeping yourself from getting sick, it’s about prevention for everyone around you. “Some of the more vulnerable populations are the very young, the older population, pregnant women and anyone whose immune system is compromised. So those people really need to be vaccinated. But when you look at it the people who are around them that may be healthy and not in any of those categories can still spread the flu to them so it’s really important that they get immunized as well.”

Keys says the guidelines are that anyone age six months and older should get a flu shot.