Diving experts with the Lexington Fire Department are helping search for a missing woman in a Bourbon County creek. Kentucky State Police confirm that the search is in connection with the disappearance of 53-year old Tina Johnson.

Her family says that Johnson left her house just after 7:00 on the night of December 2nd. They say she called to say she was stopping by a friend's house and she was never seen or heard from again.

The search is happening in Stoner Creek just outside of Paris.