Corvette Fans Rev Up Attendance to Museum

A Kentucky museum devoted to Corvettes had its second-highest attendance numbers in 2016.

The National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green says it welcomed 228,363 visitors last year, up 3.5 percent from 2015.

Museum officials say the only year when the facility drew more visitors was in 2014, when attendance surged after a massive sinkhole swallowed eight prized sports cars. The sinkhole became an Internet sensation.

The giant hole was eventually plugged, but the museum has an interactive exhibit about the sinkhole. Museum executive director Wendell Strode says the Corvettes swallowed by the sinkhole are still on display.

The museum says attendance also increased last year at the nearby NCM Motorsports Park, which opened in 2014. It says the park drew more than 57,000 visitors last year.