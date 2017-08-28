Consultants To Offer Fixes For Kentucky’s Pension System

Independent consultants have said Kentucky needs an extra $700 million a year to save its public pension systems, and now lawmakers will hear some ideas on where that money could come from.

The Public Pension Oversight Board is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Monday to hear the final recommendations of an audit by the PFM Group. Kentucky’s public pension systems are among the worst funded in the country. Officials estimate the state is $33 billion short of the money it will need to pay retirement benefits over the next 30 years.

In May, the PFM Group told lawmakers they needed an extra $700 million a year to save the system. That’s in addition to the $2 billion taxpayers are scheduled to spend on pensions this year.

