Cleaning Up Vandalized Confederate Monument To Cost $8K

By Associated Press 16 seconds ago
  • A statue of a Confederate officer is seen splattered with orange paint near a park in Louisville, Ky. on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017.
    AP Photo/Claire Galofaro

Officials in a Kentucky city say it will cost thousands of dollars to remove orange paint from a Confederate monument that was vandalized.

Media outlets report a statue of Confederate officer John B. Castleman in Louisville was vandalized with orange paint on Aug. 13. Louisville city spokesman Will Ford says a contract for $8,200 is being reviewed to have the paint removed.

He says city workers have tested several methods to remove the paint without damaging the statue, which is more than 100 years old.

Since the vandalism, several protests have been held at the statue. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says no arrests have been made related to the vandalism.

Confederate memorials

