Classic Empire 4-1 Favorite For Ky. Derby 143

The field, post positions, and early odds are set for the 143rd Run for the Roses. WUKY's Alan Lytle talks with Natalie Voss of the Paulick Report to get some of the major storylines of this year's Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

Listen

From the Associated Press:

Classic Empire has been made the early 4-1 favorite for the Kentucky Derby, with just four of the 20 horses listed at single digits.

The colt will break from the No. 14 post on Saturday. Just two horses have won the Derby out of there. The last was Carry Back in 1961.

Trained by Mark Casse, Classic Empire won the Arkansas Derby and was last year's champion 2-year-old.

Always Dreaming and McCraken are the co-second choices at 5-1. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Always Dreaming drew the No. 5 post, which has produced nine Derby winners, most recently California Chrome in 2014. Blue Grass Stakes winner McCraken will break from the No. 15 hole.

Irish War Cry is listed at 6-1 odds and drew the No. 17 post. No horse has ever won from that post.

Paradise Woods is the 5-2 favorite for the $1 million Kentucky Oaks on Friday at Churchill Downs.

The Oaks, the premier stakes for 3-year-old fillies, drew a full field of 14 with Summer Luck standing by as an "also eligible" in the event of a scratch.

Paradise Woods, racing away from Santa Anita for the first time, will be making only her fourth start for Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella.

She set the pace in her January debut, finishing second. Next time out, Paradise Woods won by 4 ¼ lengths.

That was the warmup for the Santa Anita Oaks, an 11 ¾ length romp.

Flavien Prat will be aboard from Post 4.

Miss Sky Warrior is the 9-2 second choice following her win in the Gazelle Stakes at Aqueduct. Paco Lopez rides for trainer Kelly Breen from Post 10.

The full field, with odds, in post-position order: Ever So Clever, 20-1; Lockdown, 20-1; Mopotism, 20-1; Paradise Woods, 5-2; Jordan's Henny, 30-1; Vexatious, 20-1; Farrell, 5-1; Sailor's Valentine, 30-1; Wicked Lick, 30-1; Miss Sky Warrior, 9-2; Tequilita, 20-1; Daddys Lil Darling, 20-1; Abel Tasman, 5-1 and Salty, 6-1.