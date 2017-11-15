City Finds Spectrum Competitor In MetroNet

Mayor Jim Gray says a new cable competitor is coming to Lexington. Fiber optic company MetroNet is also committed to realizing the mayor’s goal of making Lexington a “gigabit city.”

MetroNet’s plan to construct a $70 million dollar fiber-optic network in Lexington, carrying data at gigabit speeds, while offering frustrated Spectrum TV customers another option had the mayor singing the company’s praises Tuesday.

"What this represents is Santa Claus coming to town. Because we've had so many cable complaints and we know that this is a customer-driven company," Gray said.

If successful, official say it would Kentucky largest gigabit city – by population and customer base – in the nation. Standing next to a massive blue-lit spool of fiber optic cable, MetroNet President John Cinelli said the company offers internet speeds that allow users to download a 90-minute high-def movie in just 30 seconds, and they hope to begin construction in January.

"We focus on customers. We're in 35 communities right now and growing. They key for us is to bring choice and competition. That's where we win, because we think if we bring choice and competition to the community we can earn our customers' loyalty and we can earn them signing up with our organization," Cinelli said.

The agreement is expected to go on the docket for city council consideration Thursday.