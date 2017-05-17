Cancer Research Highlighted At Annual Markey Gathering

Researchers from across the region gathered at UK’s Singletary Center on Wednesday to network and compare notes on their respective cancer-fighting projects. It was all part of the Markey Cancer Center’s annual Research Day. Each team was responsible for displaying posters highlighting and explaining their discoveries.

"Really its to celebrate the science that's going on in the Markey Cancer Center and around the institution regarding cancer-related mechanisms and science," said Center Director Dr. Mark Evers. "It's a great opportunity for our junior faculty, our students, and post-doctoral fellows to get together...it seems like always new collaborations are formed with people walking around," Evers told WUKY.

Dr. Evers says Markey has already begun the renewal process to retain its designation as a National Cancer Institute facility. They first achieved that designation in 2013.