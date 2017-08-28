Bourbon Pompeii Tour Already A Hit With Buffalo Trace Visitors

By Alan Lytle 20 seconds ago

Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort is generating fresh buzz from bourbon enthusiasts by featuring something very old.  WUKY’s Alan Lytle explains.

Visitors can peer down into the original fermentation vats of the newly rediscovered OFC Distillery located on the grounds of Buffalo Trace in Frankfort
Credit Buffalo Trace Distillery

Last year during renovations they discovered the remnants of the  E.H. Taylor Old Fire Copper Whiskey operation which dates back to the 1880’s; the first industrial distillery in Kentucky. 

Buffalo Trace spokesman Freddie Johnson says the Bourbon Pompeii attraction represents one of the earliest examples of bourbon making innovation.

"E.H. Taylor had a concept (that) to make good whiskey it should always be in contact with either copper or with wood.  So, he had rolled copper lining the insides of these fermentation vats," Johnson explained.

Now visitors can get the full Bourbon Pompeii experience when they tour Buffalo Trace.  The hour-long excursion features historic photos and lithographs, a slickly produced informational video plus artifacts. Spokeswoman Amy Preske says it’s one of six different tours the distillery offers daily.

"It is definitely something we are so fortunate to have ran across and I'm so happy we were able to preserve it.  I really think it's going to appeal to a lot of people," Preske told WUKY.

Tours are already booked through September.

Tags: 
Buffalo Trace Distillery
Bourbon Pompeii

Related Content

Planning To Tour Buffalo Trace? Be Sure To Ask For Freddie

By Alan Lytle Aug 10, 2017
Buffalo Trace Distillery

Buffalo Trace Distillery, a national historic landmark in Frankfort, welcomes thousands of visitors to its campus every year. In addition to the rolling hills, brick and limestone warehouses, and iconic water tower, tourists get to interact with some of the people dedicated to the production of Kentucky’s signature spirit. In this edition of Kentucky Adventures, 91.3 WUKY’s Alan Lytle introduces us to a man who uses his broad knowledge and family history to create the ultimate bourbon experience.