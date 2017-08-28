Bourbon Pompeii Tour Already A Hit With Buffalo Trace Visitors

Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort is generating fresh buzz from bourbon enthusiasts by featuring something very old. WUKY’s Alan Lytle explains.

Last year during renovations they discovered the remnants of the E.H. Taylor Old Fire Copper Whiskey operation which dates back to the 1880’s; the first industrial distillery in Kentucky.

Buffalo Trace spokesman Freddie Johnson says the Bourbon Pompeii attraction represents one of the earliest examples of bourbon making innovation.

"E.H. Taylor had a concept (that) to make good whiskey it should always be in contact with either copper or with wood. So, he had rolled copper lining the insides of these fermentation vats," Johnson explained.

Now visitors can get the full Bourbon Pompeii experience when they tour Buffalo Trace. The hour-long excursion features historic photos and lithographs, a slickly produced informational video plus artifacts. Spokeswoman Amy Preske says it’s one of six different tours the distillery offers daily.

"It is definitely something we are so fortunate to have ran across and I'm so happy we were able to preserve it. I really think it's going to appeal to a lot of people," Preske told WUKY.

Tours are already booked through September.