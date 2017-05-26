Bluegrass Museum Seeks Artifacts

Officials are seeking artifacts to display when the International Bluegrass Music Museum opens in a new, larger location next year.

A statement from the museum says objects that "inspire the story of bluegrass over the years," from its beginnings to present day are being sought. That includes instruments, clothing or other memorabilia that were owned by musicians or other prominent figures in bluegrass music.

Items can be loaned or permanently given to the non-profit organization.

The museum plans to move a few blocks west next spring to the International Bluegrass Music Center, which is under construction in downtown Owensboro, Kentucky. The center will also include a 450-seat concert hall, recording studio and outdoor concert area.