Bill Outlining Governor's Power To Remove Boards Clears First Hurdle

A bill delineating the process by which the governor may remove public education governing board members, or entire boards, advanced to the full Senate Wednesday.

The General Assembly already approved a measure authorizing Gov. Matt Bevin's executive actions dissolving the University of Louisville Board of Trustees, but Senate Bill 107 goes further -- allowing the governor to unilaterally remove board members at any state university if he believes the member is not fulfilling his or her duties or was improperly installed.

Interim UofL President Greg Postel says the bill should put to rest some concerns expressed by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, the university's accrediting agency.

"It's very clear in this bill the conditions under which a member of the board of trustees could potentially be removed," he says. "Importantly, it includes a due process for that individual. So if a person is proposed for removal they have seven days to state their case. The Council in Postsecondary Education is involved in the loop."

That council would be given time to review the member's case and make a recommendation to the governor, one the chief executive could choose to disregard.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Ray Jones has called the bill a "huge power grab."