Big Brothers Big Sisters Celebrate A Milestone

Big Brothers and Big Sisters are celebrating 60 years in the Bluegrass and they’re celebrating with two new volunteer programs.

For decades, BBBS have paired mentors with children across Fayette County and they want the legacy to continue. On Tuesday they announced the City Mentors and Bigs In Blue. Lexington Police Chief Mark Barnard is asking his officers to get involved and he’s not just talking the talk. “I personally have signed up and am going through the enrollment process now to become a Big in Blue. I encourage our officers from Lexington to do the same and challenge the adults in our community to also take the time to invest in a young person’s life. It takes an hour a week to serve in this program. That hour will make the difference of a lifetime”

Channing Haynes, got his big brother Kevin Stinnett when he was six. Now in his 20’s, he says the program and Kevin changed his life. “Without Big Brothers and Big Sisters, there’s no telling where I’d be at. Without Kevin there’s no telling. He taught me a lot. He mentored me a lot and showed me a lot. Without him, I wouldn’t be where I am today”

There are still 200 children waiting for a Big Brother or Big Sister in Lexington. The group hopes to find mentors for each of them. If you can’t give time there are other ways to help. BBBS has set a goal to raise $600,000 this year to help expand staff, recruitment efforts and services here in Lexington. Prevention programs like those offered through BBBS have been shown to reduce juvenile crime, substance abuse and acts of violence by minors. They also increase school performance and attendance. If you’d like to help BBBS reach their fundraising goal or to learn more about becoming a mentor click here http://www.bbbs-bluegrass.org