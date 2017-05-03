Bevin Names Adoption Czar

Keeping a promise he made in his 2017 State of the Commonwealth Address, Gov. Matt Bevin has announced the appointment of a new “adoption czar.”

A passionate advocate for adoption, and father to four adopted children, Bevin made this bold pledge in his February address to the General Assembly.

"It is my vision, it is my intent, and I am determined to see happen the fact that Kentucky will be the model for America when it comes to adoption and foster care," he said.

To help guide that effort, Bevin has enlisted Daniel Dumas, a senior vice president at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. In a press release, the governor called Dumas a visionary leader with a proven track record in innovation that will help cut through the “red tape currently keeping 8,000 of Kentucky’s foster children from their forever homes.”

Dumas will begin work in the $240-thousand dollar a year post in June. David Smith, executive director of the Kentucky Association of State Employees, tells the Lexington Herald-Leader the six-figure salary may not sit well with state child and family social workers, who earn just under $39-thousand a year on average.