Beshear Taps Survivors Council To Advise on Victims' Issues

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has created a Survivors Council to advise him on matters relating to victims of violent crime.

The council includes 27 survivors of violent crime who will serve two-year terms. The council will meet quarterly and advise the attorney general's office on issues including victim-centered services, trainings and policy.

The council includes people like Donna Pollard, who said she survived a child marriage and sexual exploitation. She said she wants to prevent further victimization through improved legislation and education. Tonya Lindsey said when her 16-year-old son was shot and killed four years ago, she became disheartened when she learned there were few services available for victims' families. She said the council would give victims a voice with law enforcement officials.