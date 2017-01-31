Beshear Taps Survivors Council To Advise on Victims' Issues

By Associated Press 55 minutes ago

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has created a Survivors Council to advise him on matters relating to victims of violent crime.

Credit Office of Kentucky Attorney General

The council includes 27 survivors of violent crime who will serve two-year terms. The council will meet quarterly and advise the attorney general's office on issues including victim-centered services, trainings and policy.

The council includes people like Donna Pollard, who said she survived a child marriage and sexual exploitation. She said she wants to prevent further victimization through improved legislation and education. Tonya Lindsey said when her 16-year-old son was shot and killed four years ago, she became disheartened when she learned there were few services available for victims' families. She said the council would give victims a voice with law enforcement officials.