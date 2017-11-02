Berea College Student Dies From Crash Injuries, Woman Involved Arrested

A second Berea College student injured in a crash last Friday has died. 21-year old Enkhjin Enkhbold had multiple blunt force injuries and passed away Wednesday. She was a passenger in a car driven by Darryl Long Foster who is charged with DUI. Police say Foster's car was hit by another car, that driver has been arrested.

37-year old Natasha Gross of Berea was spotted in her Chevy Avalanche that had been spotted driving recklessly near campus earlier that evening. She slammed into Foster's Grand Prix. She is charged with 2nd Degree Manslaughter, Driving on a Suspended or Revoked License, Criminal Mischief and Wanton Endangerment.

Berea College's President sent the following campus-wide e-mail:

Dear Bereans,

I have the sad task of sharing with you that earlier today our beloved Enkhjin Enkhbold passed away. Her family and some close friends had journeyed to be present with her at the time of her passing. Eny’s departure leaves an awful void in this community, one that words cannot fill. Nor can the sorrow we share be assuaged, although sharing it with one another makes that burden a little more bearable.

The family is following the Buddhist traditions and practices surrounding death and loss. The family also desires to allow Eny’s friends to be allowed to pay their respects and are working with the CCC to arrange for a visitation. This will likely occur late in the day on Friday at an off campus location in Berea. More information will be provided when the arrangements are complete.

Please be assured that on behalf of all of you as a caring community we, the staffs of the Campus Christian Center and the Center for International Education and the Administration, have been working to offer every possible support to the family and friends of Eny in this very difficult time. We will continue to do so for them, and for all others connected with the tragic accidents of last week.

In great sadness,

Lyle Roelofs, President