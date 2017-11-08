Arrest Made In Winchester Murders

Two teenage girls were shot to death last night in Winchester. Police say it happened around 9:00 last night in the Washington Street Apartments parking lot.

Neighbors and people at a nearby fast food restaurant heard the shots and saw people running from the scene. Investigators took several people in for questioning and have made one arrest. 18-year old Mikaela Buford allegedly drove the getaway car for one of the shooters. So far she is the only suspect who has been charged. The victims have been identified as Kayla Holland and Adrianna Kastro. Both girls are 16.