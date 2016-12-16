Anti-Trump Lobbying Doesn't Sway Kentucky Elector

By Associated Press Dec 16, 2016

Longtime Republican stalwart Jim Skaggs received tens of thousands of emails from people urging him to back someone other than Donald Trump when Electoral College members make their picks for president.

Credit (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Other diehard Trump foes called Skaggs at his Bowling Green home. He was polite but firm in his response: he's sticking with Trump.

Kentucky's eight presidential electors will gather Monday in Kentucky's Supreme Court chamber in Frankfort to cast their votes. Electors nationwide will do the same in their own states. To be elected president, the winner must get at least half the total plus one — or 270 electoral votes.

Trump won by a landslide in Kentucky in last month's election.

Tags: 
President Donald Trump

Related Content

McConnell, Trump Headed For Russia Rift?

By Dec 12, 2016
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Remarks from Kentucky U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell foreshadow a possible conflict with the incoming Trump administration over alleged Russian cyber attacks.

Bevin Fires Up Trump Faithful At Ohio Rally

By Dec 2, 2016
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Gov. Matt Bevin opted out of a tree-lighting ceremony in the Kentucky Capitol Rotunda Thursday night to do a little post-election stumping for President-elect Donald Trump.

UK Student Groups Join Forces In The Wake Of Trump Win

By Nov 17, 2016
Josh James / WUKY

A diverse array of University of Kentucky student groups are aligning as a show of solidarity after the election of President-elect Donald Trump. Thursday night, the organizations joined forces for a forum dubbed “We Are Not Alone.”

Ky. Leaders Weigh In On Trump Administration Picks

By Nov 17, 2016
AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

Kentucky’s congressional delegation is reacting to President-elect Donald Trump’s controversial staff picks.

McConnell Reads Tea Leaves On Trump, NATO, Term Limits

By & Associated Press Nov 10, 2016
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he has no interest in at least one agenda item preferred by President-elect Donald Trump: term limits for members of Congress.