Agencies Now In Compliance With New Sexual Assault Policies

By 1 hour ago

Every law enforcement agency certified through the Kentucky Law Enforcement Foundation Program Fund has adopted new sexual assault policies mandated by the 2016 General Assembly. The changes are aimed at preventing another backlog of rape kits.

Credit AP Pat Sullivan

Kentucky Justice Sec. John Tilley is hailing the announcement as a milestone – as the state looks to scrap policies that contributed to an accumulation of more than 3,000 untested sexual assault kits.

Under Senate Bill 63, also known as the SAFE Act, agencies participating in the fund were required to institute new policies guiding collection and transport of the kits, as well as the notification process for victims. Eileen Recktenwald with the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs says the change will increase the probability of more successfully prosecuted cases and help “ensure a trauma-informed approach to the investigation of this crime.”

The policy overhaul coincides with an influx of new legislature approved money – $4.5 million requested by Gov. Matt Bevin – to go toward increased staffing and resources for the Kentucky State Police crime lab. In a recent progress report, Attorney General Andy Beshear said that state authorities have tested just over one-third of the shelved kits.

Tags: 
rape kits

Related Content

Beshear To Announce Research Project For Rape Kit Backlog

By Associated Press Jan 19, 2017
AP Pat Sullivan

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear is teaming up with the University of Louisville for a research project involving the state's rape kit backlog.

Contracts For Rape Kit Testing Approved By Finance Cabinet

By May 20, 2016
Associated Press

Testing of Kentucky’s more than 3,000 shelved rape kits is one step closer now that two contracts with outside labs have been finalized.

$4.5M Delivered To State Police For Rape Kit Testing

By May 9, 2016
Josh James / WUKY

Millions in pharmaceutical settlement money will help Kentucky State Police prevent another enormous backlog of untested rape kits, but testing has yet to begin on the more than 3,000 unprocessed DNA samples.

Auditor Says More Than 3,000 Rape Kits Go Untested In Kentucky

By Associated Press Sep 21, 2015
AP

A new report from the state auditor says more than 3,000 rape kits across Kentucky have never been tested, with some languishing in evidence lockers for more than 40 years.

Rape Kit Grant Of $1.9M Awarded To Kentucky State Police

By Associated Press Sep 10, 2015
kentuckystatepolice.org

The Kentucky State Police laboratory has received $1.9 million of $79 million announced nationally to help reduce a backlog of untested rape kits.