Abel Tasman Storms From The Back To Win Kentucky Oaks

Abel Tasman rallied from last and charged late to win the Kentucky Oaks by 1 1/4 lengths Friday and give Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert the victory with his lone entrant in the weekend marquee races at Churchill Downs.

As Miss Sky Warrior charged past favorite Paradise Woods through the far turn, Abel Tasman and Daddys Lil Darling also began making their moves on the sloppy track. Abel Tasman got clear in the stretch to win the $1 million marquee race for 3-year-old fillies and make up for her distant second to Paradise Woods in the Santa Anita Oaks.

Baffert, who doesn't have a horse in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, and son Bode celebrated the victory by dabbing.

Abel Tasman ran 1 1/8 miles with Mike Smith aboard in 1:51.62 and paid $20.40, $9.20 and $6.40.

Daddys Lil Darling returned $11 and $6.60, and Lockdown paid $18.40.