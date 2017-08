Rosie Napravnik broke numerous records as a jockey; including becoming the only female to win the Kentucky Oaks, not once but twice, and the only female jockey to win two Breeders' Cup Races. She did this while amassing more than $17M in purse money over her racing career. Now that she's retired, Napravnik talks to Horse Capital Reporter Samantha Lederman about her return to her roots as an eventing rider.