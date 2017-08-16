Related Program: The ArtBeat The 42 Annual Woodland Art Fair Returns, August 19 and 20 By Joe Conkwright • 1 hour ago Related Program: The ArtBeat TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 8:06 Stephanie Harris and Mark Mozingo from the Lexington Art League drop by to talk about this weekend's Woodland Art Fair. Tags: The ArtBeatThe Art BeatTweetShareGoogle+Email Related Content The Lexington Art League's 4th Friday, July 28th By Joe Conkwright • Jul 25, 2017 Joe Conkwright talks with Stephanie Harris and Mark Mozingo from The Lexington Art League to find out about this month's Fourth Friday and the two new exhibits coming to the Loudoun House, "Still The Persist: Protest Art of The 2017 Women's March", and "Castlewood Downs: A Sculptural Exhibition."