2016 In The Rearview: WUKY Glances Back Before Looking Ahead

The Lexington Herald-Leader has highlighted two cases between 2012 and 2013 where former professors accused of violating the school’s harassment and discrimination codes reportedly left the university with settlement deals promising that UK would not disclose those allegations to future employers.
Around 50 students led by the University of Kentucky’s Feminist Alliance made their voices heard on the subject of sexual assault Friday – calling on the school to release records pertaining to a campus sexual assault case and publicly condemn Republican President-elect Donald Trump's attitudes toward women.